Even at seven months pregnant, Meghan Markle is all about business as usual!

In just a few weeks, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will head to Morocco on official state business, despite the fact that she’s quickly approaching her April due date. Kensington Palace made the announcement via Twitter on Friday, saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty's Government. Full details of the visit will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/zXAUIVhEdm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 8, 2019

The royal couple have been on the go nonstop since they said “I do” last May and might even be spending their first Valentine’s Day apart!

Days before their trip to Morocco, Prince Harry is expected to appear in chilly Scandinavia for a work trip on the romantic holiday – and it looks like Meghan may be spending the day at home back in London. Harry will be standing in for his 97-year-old grandfather Prince Philip and is set to review military personnel living and training facilities and speak with expert aircrews and engineers as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, will visit Exercise Clockwork to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway on Thursday 14th February. pic.twitter.com/73LASSDk4g — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2019

Can our girl Meghan at least get some Scandinavian chocolate?

