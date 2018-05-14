Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ask For Privacy & Respect Amid Meghan's Family Scandal

Meghan Markle's road to wedded bliss is becoming more dramatic by the minute, and now she and Prince Harry are asking for a little privacy.

The couple, who are set to marry on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, are asking for people to give Meghan a little space after she was hit with scandal on Monday when her dad, Thomas Markle, reportedly backed out of attending her wedding after he paid paparazzi to take pictures of him. Thomas was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle at the royal wedding, but is reportedly planning to skip out on all the week's activities now.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation," a statement from Kensington Palace read.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Reportedly Staged His Own Paparazzi Photos