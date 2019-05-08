Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Sussex In First Photos As New Parents! See The Pics!

Baby Sussex just posed for his first royal portrait session! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed off their newborn son in a photo call at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle on Wednesday, just two days after they welcomed their baby boy to the royal family. The baby, who has not been named yet, looked adorable as he was swaddled in a white blanket and beanie with only his little face showing. Prince Harry was beaming as he held onto his new son.

Meghan wowed in a white sleeveless dress with buttons and was absolutely glowing as she stood beside her husband and son! She also dished to reporters what it’s been like to be a first-time mother.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

And it sounds like Baby Sussex is already a model child! “He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm,” Meghan added.

Harry then chimed in, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan continued. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

The photo call at Windsor Castle is a special place for the pair. They recently made Frogmore Cottage at Windsor their permanent residence and St. George’s Hall, where the photos took place, was also the location of their wedding reception nearly one year ago.

Their photo call comes in lieu of an official debut of their child on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, which has been the way that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have debuted their children.

Rumors have swirled about where Meghan had her baby, with reports that she rushed to a nearby hospital in the early hours of Monday morning and then returned to their home after their child’s birth at 5:25 AM.