Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Smiles While Visiting Community Kitchen In New Photos

Just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped the bombshell news that they will be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the couple are sharing some sweet photos from their visit earlier this week with the Hubb Community Kitchen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women who work at the Grenfell Kitchen during their first royal engagement of 2020 after visiting Canada House in London.

In the six photos shared on their Instagram page, the couple appear to be in pure bliss smiling and laughing along with the volunteers.

“The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond,” the post was captioned.

Many of these women came together after the Grenfell apartment fire tragedy and have since expanded their efforts to help the community.

“These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more,” it read.

Meghan Markle chose to help the Hubb Community Kitchen as her first solo charitable project and helped them release a cookbook to raise money for the kitchen. She has helped them prepare meals in the past and even wrote the foreword for the book of recipes.

