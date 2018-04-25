Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Steal Secret Glances During Somber Ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out alongside Prince William to attend the Anzac Day services at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, and despite the somber tone of the event, the soon-to-be-married couple still managed to share some special moments.

The Anzac Day services, commemorates Australian and New Zealand casualties and veterans of conflicts, as well as marks the anniversary of the landings in the Dardanelles on April 25, 1915 that signaled the start of the Gallipoli Campaign during the First World War, included speakers and events throughout the day that began at sunrise. The couple first attended Dawn Service at Wellington Arch, then moved onto to lay wreaths at Hyde Park Corner at a memorial, and finally concluded their day with a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The day of events moved both Harry and Meghan to tears. The pair, who were both dressed in black, looked somber as they honored fallen soldiers by placing wreaths at the memorial and also listening to the services. Prince William was also dressed in a dark colored suit. Kate Middleton, who just welcomed their third child, did not attend the event.