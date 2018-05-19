Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Compared to Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel was an absolute fairytale. But just 7 years ago on April 29, 2011, Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding at Westminster Abbey was the talk of the town.
Let's break down some of the major differences!
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate's Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton was a lace dream with French Chantilly lace and English Cluny lace throughout the dress. It featured a deep-v neckline with sheer lace and a classic princess-style skirt with an incredible train. The gown looked very Grace Kelly-esque.
Catherine Middleton arrives to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011 (Getty Images)
Meghan wore a tiara that was over 100 years old — Queen Mary's filigree tiara. It has an intricate design and features a detachable brooch made of 10 brilliant diamonds.
Meghan Markle smiles during her wedding to Prince Harry in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate wore the Cartier Halo Scroll tiara to her 2011 wedding. It was originally purchased by King George VI for his wife and it features 1,000 diamonds.
Kate Middleton glows on the day of the Royal Wedding (Getty Images)
Meghan and Harry's ceremony had modern music like Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" and "This Little Light of Mine.”
Kate and William opted for traditional hymns like "Love Divine All Love Excelling" and “Greensleaves.”
Meghan chose stunning floral arches filled with greenery & white roses inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel through the west door after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
While Kate made an avenue of trees to replicate an English garden inside Westminster Abbey .
Catherine Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton inside Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, to Catherine Middleton is being held in London today. The Archbishop of Canterbury conducted the service which was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding and street parties are being held throughout the UK. (Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan and Harry had a rousing sermon from Reverend Michael Curry with quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.
While Kate and Will had a reading from Kate's brother James and a traditional blessing.
Prince William and Catherine Middleton during their wedding service in Westminster Abbey in London, England on April 29, 2011 (Getty Images)
Harry & Meghan rode through Windsor in the Ascot Landau carriage and waves to well-wishers.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
In 2011, Kate and Will also had a horse drawn open-air carriage that they rode through London.
But later, Kate and Will took their decorated convertible out for a spin to greet even more guests!
Prince Harry and Meghan shared a sweet kiss on the steps of Windsor Castle, right after they walked out as husband and wife.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
While Kate and Will locked lips on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 in London (Getty Images)