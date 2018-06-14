Meghan Markle And Queen Elizabeth Set Their Purses On The Ground — Just Like Us!

(Getty Images)
Every girl who loves a good handbag knows this cardinal rule — never put your handbag on the ground!
But sometimes you just don't have a choice and you're forced to put their perfect accessory on a dirty surface. Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II are just like all of us and did the same thing during their first official outing together on Wednesday on a trip to Cheshire, England.
In a video captured by ABC, Queen Elizabeth is first seen putting her black handbag on the ground beside her chair. Then Meghan follows suit just moments later, setting her black Givenchy clutch on the ground.
The move is actually pretty surprising considering how particular the royals are about their purses. Queen Elizabeth II is known for using her Launer London handbag as a signal to her team. She regularly switches hands or moves the purse in different directions to communicate with her entourage about certain things.
What do you think of their royally average move of putting their purses on the ground!?