Meghan Markle And Queen Elizabeth Set Their Purses On The Ground — Just Like Us!





Every girl who loves a good handbag knows this cardinal rule — never put your handbag on the ground!

But sometimes you just don't have a choice and you're forced to put their perfect accessory on a dirty surface. Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II are just like all of us and did the same thing during their first official outing together on Wednesday on a trip to Cheshire, England.

In a video captured by ABC, Queen Elizabeth is first seen putting her black handbag on the ground beside her chair. Then Meghan follows suit just moments later, setting her black Givenchy clutch on the ground.