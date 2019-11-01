Meghan Markle Beams With Joy While Chatting With Women At Luminary Bakery Opening

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a good cause this week! Meghan visited the Luminary Bakery in London to celebrate the opening of their second location.

In a video posted to the official Sussex Royal Instagram account, Meghan chats with women as they bake cakes and attend workshops. The Duchess even dons an apron herself!

While the cakes and cookies look delicious enough to make your mouth water, Luminary Bakery is more than a place to stop for treats. The shop offers employment and training for women who come from disadvantaged backgrounds—namely, those who have experienced homelessness, violence, sexual assault, or who suffer mental health issues.

Meghan Markle has tackled many of these issues head-on since her time in the Royal family, but this bakery holds special significance for her.

“It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model,” the caption on the Sussex Royal Instagram post read. “(Luminary Bakery) opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed.”

This isn’t the first time the 38-year-old has partnered with the organization. In fact, the Duchess was so inspired by Luminary’s mission that she featured the organization in her guest-edited September edition of British Vogue!

For her November 1 visit to the shop’s new location, the Duchess donned a casual outfit of an oversized striped shirt tucked into blue jeans with white trainers. It was a perfect outfit to pair with slicing strawberry cake!

We love to see women supporting women.