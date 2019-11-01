Meghan Markle Beams With Joy While Chatting With Women At Luminary Bakery Opening

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a good cause this week! Meghan visited the Luminary Bakery in London to celebrate the opening of their second location.
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery – a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London – is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal
In a video posted to the official Sussex Royal Instagram account, Meghan chats with women as they bake cakes and attend workshops. The Duchess even dons an apron herself!
While the cakes and cookies look delicious enough to make your mouth water, Luminary Bakery is more than a place to stop for treats. The shop offers employment and training for women who come from disadvantaged backgrounds—namely, those who have experienced homelessness, violence, sexual assault, or who suffer mental health issues.
Meghan Markle has tackled many of these issues head-on since her time in the Royal family, but this bakery holds special significance for her.
“It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model,” the caption on the Sussex Royal Instagram post read. “(Luminary Bakery) opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed.”
This isn’t the first time the 38-year-old has partnered with the organization. In fact, the Duchess was so inspired by Luminary’s mission that she featured the organization in her guest-edited September edition of British Vogue!
For her November 1 visit to the shop’s new location, the Duchess donned a casual outfit of an oversized striped shirt tucked into blue jeans with white trainers. It was a perfect outfit to pair with slicing strawberry cake!
We love to see women supporting women.