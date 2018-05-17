Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence About Her Dad Not Attending Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle released a statement through Kensington Palace on Thursday, confirming her dad Thomas Markle will not attend her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," Meghan began.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday," the former "Suits" star closed the statement.

Thomas underwent heart surgery on Wednesday following a cardiac episode he reportedly suffered recently. His health troubles followed a headline-filled week after it was discovered that he had accepted payment for paparazzi photos taken in Mexico.

Meghan and Kensington Palace did not say who would walk her down the aisle at her wedding, however it is suspected that her mother Doria Ragland will have the special role.