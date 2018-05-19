Meghan Markle As A Bride At Royal Wedding: See The First Close-Up Look

Meghan Markle is officially a royal bride!



The stunning American bride was spotted exiting Cliveden House Hotel with her mother Doria Ragkand for her wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to Prince Harry. Meghan looked absolutely breathtaking dress with a high neckline and a tiara. Her hair is worn up and she also has a veil covering her face.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland could be seen wearing a white fascinator.

The crowds went wild as Meghan passed them in her Rolls Royce.

More details coming!