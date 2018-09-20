Meghan Markle Celebrates The Launch Of Her Cookbook With Mom Doria Ragland At Kensington Palace

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C), her mother, Doria Ragland (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex take part in the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Meghan Markle got the support of No. 1 fan — her mom — at the launch of her cookbook with the Grenfell Tower victims at Kensington Palace on Thursday.
Meghan, her mom Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry arrived at the palace together to celebrate the special occasion. Doria, who flew to London for the occasion, looked like a proud mom as she smiled for the cameras and stood by her daughter's side during her speech at the event.
The book, called Together: Our Community Cookbook, was the product of Meghan's time spent in the Hubb Kitchen, which was started by the survivors of the fire. Meghan wrote the forward to the book and explained how food, cooking together, and sharing a table can bring people together during times of tragedy.
"Together is more than a cookbook. This is a tale of friendship, and a story of togetherness," Meghan wrote in the foreword. "It is a homage to the power of cooking as a community, and the recipes that allow us to connect, share, and look forward."
"In January 2018, as I was settling in to my new home of London, it was important to me to get to know organizations working in the local community. I made a quiet trip to Al-Manaar, a mosque close to the Grenfell community. In 2017 I had watched the Grenfell Tower tragedy unfold on the news; I was in Canada at the time, sharing the global sentiment of shock and sympathy for what this community was enduring, while also deeply wanting to help. Fast-forward seven months, and I was set to meet some of the women affected by the fire, at a community kitchen in Al-Manaar."
Meghan also spoke at the event on Thursday morning.
"I had just moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen... and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multi-cultural it was,” says Meghan. “I feel so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity," she told the crowd a the event.
Thursday morning's event appeared to be a luncheon serving recipes from the cookbook. Several reporters shared snaps from the beautiful marquee, which featured long tables set with wildflowers.
It looks like Meghan is settling into her new royal role just fine!
