Meghan Markle Celebrates The Launch Of Her Cookbook With Mom Doria Ragland At Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle got the support of No. 1 fan — her mom — at the launch of her cookbook with the Grenfell Tower victims at Kensington Palace on Thursday.

Meghan, her mom Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry arrived at the palace together to celebrate the special occasion. Doria, who flew to London for the occasion, looked like a proud mom as she smiled for the cameras and stood by her daughter's side during her speech at the event.