Meghan Markle Cracks Up As Prince Harry Gets Attacked By A Bumblebee At The Royal Garden Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first official engagement as a married couple caused a lot of buzz – literally.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out together for The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, alongside Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla.
While Prince Harry took the podium to give a touching speech about all the good his "Pa" has done ahead of his birthday, he was hilariously interrupted by a rogue bumblebee.
"Sorry, that bee really got me," he said, losing his place mid-speech.
Not only did this get a good laugh from the crowd, but Meghan was seen cracking up behind him. The Duchess of Sussex giggled as she explained the incident to her in-laws. Too cute!
(Getty Images)
Despite the bee's intrusion, Harry continued with his sweet tribute to his father.
"So Pa, while I know that you asked that today may not be about you, you'll forgive me if I don't listen to you – much like when I was younger," he said before asking the crowd to cheer for Prince Charles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship couldn't "bee" any cuter!