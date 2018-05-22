Meghan Markle Cracks Up As Prince Harry Gets Attacked By A Bumblebee At The Royal Garden Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first official engagement as a married couple caused a lot of buzz – literally.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out together for The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, alongside Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla.

While Prince Harry took the podium to give a touching speech about all the good his "Pa" has done ahead of his birthday, he was hilariously interrupted by a rogue bumblebee.