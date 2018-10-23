Meghan Markle Dashes Out Of Fiji Market After Huge Crowds Cause Security Concerns

Meghan Markle's visit to a local market in Fiji was cut short on Wednesday when a giant crowd of well-wishers gave her royal security team cause for concern.
The pregnant royal was visiting the Suva Market, an indoor market in Fiji's capital on Wednesday, and was in good spirits as she chatted with a couple local vendors. While she was meant to spend nearly 30 minutes inside the market visiting with female vendors who have been been involved in the U.N. Women’s project "Markets for Change," Meghan was only allowed to spend about 15 minutes in the market as tons of people gathered in the surrounding streets.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to a market in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) (Getty Images)
The market, which was dark and had tight quarters, became a security threat for Meghan as the crowds grew. In turn, her security team quickly rushed her through the market and out of there.
A Kensington Palace spokeswoman told The Associated Press that her visit was cut short due to the crowd management issue.
Meghan and Harry definitely have been a hit with their fans during the royal tour of Australia and Fiji. During an earlier portion of her day, The Duchess of Sussex gave a speech at the University of the South Pacific and received a warm welcome as she discussed the importance of University study and how she understands the personal struggles of those who have to raise their own funds in order to attend higher education.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex delivers a speech during a visit to the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) (Getty Images)
"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. Providing them with access to education is the key to economic and social development. Because when girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them," Meghan said.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks to Natasha Manuela, 3, during a visit to the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) (Associated Press)
"My husband Harry and I, wish you all the very best of luck as you continue your studies and work. Your efforts now will help to make a positive future for each of you and your communities at large - congratulations to you all!"
Later she was seen being hugged by several young fans in the audience.
