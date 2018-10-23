Meghan Markle Dashes Out Of Fiji Market After Huge Crowds Cause Security Concerns

The market, which was dark and had tight quarters, became a security threat for Meghan as the crowds grew. In turn, her security team quickly rushed her through the market and out of there.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman told The Associated Press that her visit was cut short due to the crowd management issue.

Meghan and Harry definitely have been a hit with their fans during the royal tour of Australia and Fiji. During an earlier portion of her day, The Duchess of Sussex gave a speech at the University of the South Pacific and received a warm welcome as she discussed the importance of University study and how she understands the personal struggles of those who have to raise their own funds in order to attend higher education.