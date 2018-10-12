Meghan Markle Dazzles In A Blue Givenchy Dress At Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle made her return to Windsor Castle on October 12 for Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in a stunning Givenchy blue coat and dress!
The Duchess of Sussex arrived with her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and looked positively regal in the blue dress with a modern neckline. She teamed the look with a navy fascinator and a set of blue heels. Givenchy was also the designer who created Meghan's own wedding dress when she wed Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19.
The outfit was the perfect choice for the special occasion of her cousin-in-law's royal wedding. For his part, Prince harry looked dapper in a morning coat and a navy vest to match his bride.
Prince William and Kate Middleton were also in attendance at the big day. Kate donned an Alexander McQueen dress in a raspberry color. Her own wedding gown was made by McQueen, so she also chose to make a subtle nod to her own big day at this wedding.
Check out all the arrivals below!