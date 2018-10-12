Meghan Markle Dazzles In A Blue Givenchy Dress At Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Meghan Markle made her return to Windsor Castle on October 12 for Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in a stunning Givenchy blue coat and dress!

The Duchess of Sussex arrived with her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and looked positively regal in the blue dress with a modern neckline. She teamed the look with a navy fascinator and a set of blue heels. Givenchy was also the designer who created Meghan's own wedding dress when she wed Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19.