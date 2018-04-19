Meghan Markle Dazzles In Little Black Dress At Event For Women's Empowerment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made quite the cute couple on Thursday evening as they stepped out to attend the Women’s Empowerment reception during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Meghan was the picture of perfection in a black, geometric cut dress from Halo and a set of black Aquazzura heels. The 36-year-old actress wore her hair up in a bun and also carried a black clutch. The stunning look was definitely sleek and sophisticated, yet a little bit edgy with the cut of the neckline, which is a style, we're becoming accustomed to seeing from Meghan.