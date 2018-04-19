Meghan Markle Dazzles In Little Black Dress At Event For Women's Empowerment

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made quite the cute couple on Thursday evening as they stepped out to attend the Women’s Empowerment reception during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
Meghan was the picture of perfection in a black, geometric cut dress from Halo and a set of black Aquazzura heels. The 36-year-old actress wore her hair up in a bun and also carried a black clutch. The stunning look was definitely sleek and sophisticated, yet a little bit edgy with the cut of the neckline, which is a style, we're becoming accustomed to seeing from Meghan.
Meghan Markle attends the Women's Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
For his part, Harry looked dapper in a navy suit and a burgundy tie. Inside the reception, the duo was spotted speaking with different guests who are working to provide quality education to girls across the Commonwealth, according to Kensington Palace.
The pair also met with the reception's hosts for the evening, Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler.
Meghan looked at ease at the event as she chatted with different people. Her attendance at the event comes just hours after her brother, Thomas, blasted her in an interview with the UK's Daily Mirror and called her "phoney" and no replacement for Princess Diana. Hear more about his harsh words in the video below.
WATCH: Meghan Markle's Brother Blasts Her In New Interview: She's No Princess Diana!