Meghan Markle Delivers Passionate Speech About Women's Right To Vote: 'Feminism Is About Fairness'

For the second time on her royal tour, Meghan Markle is using her platform to advocate for a cause close to her heart.

At reception at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday night, the Duchess of Sussex delivered a powerful speech about feminism in celebration of the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in the country.

"The achievements of the women of New Zealand who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired," Meghan remarked to the guests in attendance, which included her husband Prince Harry, as well as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.