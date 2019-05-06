Meghan Markle Has Gone Into Labor With Prince Harry By Her Side

Meghan Markle has officially gone into labor.

“The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side. An announcement will be made soon,” the palace said in a statement on Monday.

The royal baby will be the 7th in line to the throne, with Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry ahead of them.

It was previously announced by the palace that the Duchess of Sussex will not be doing the traditional photo call after giving birth, like Princess Diana and Kate Middleton did with their little ones.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” the palace said in a statement in April.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” the statement concluded.

But royal fans shouldn’t fret too much, as the Duke and Duchess fully intend on giving the public a peek at their little one.

The couple plans to do a “pooled photo call” with the baby on the ground of Windsor Castle a few days after giving birth, so we will all be able to see the adorable baby Sussex.

Royal fans have been anticipating the arrival of the baby with baited breath, as it was estimated that the former “Suits” star would have gone into labor at the end of April.

As for the odds of whether baby Sussex will be a boy or a girl, bookies are saying the public is leaning towards guessing that the baby will be a girl

And the top betted on names? Diana and Elizabeth!

