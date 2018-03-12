Meghan Markle Hits First Official Event With Queen Elizabeth II & Makes A Stylish Statement!

Meghan Markle is officially in the royal circle!
Meghan made her first appearance at an event with her soon-to-be-grandmother in-law,Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and totally nailed it. Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, all stepped out to celebrate Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London. The "Fab 4," as they've aptly been named, seemed to have swapped style notes ahead of the event, and all dressed in navy and cream tones.
Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
Meghan stood out in a striking, cream wool coat and matching beret. She teamed the pretty look with a navy dress with navy pumps. She wore her hair down sleek and straight and was all smiles as she headed into the event with her fiancé.
For her part, the Duchess of Cambridge rocked a blue ensemble, wearing a navy coat and coordinating wide-brimmed hat. She also had a navy dress on.
Kensington Royal tweeted several videos of their arrivals.
During the services at Westminster Abbey, Meghan was seated behind her future father-in-law Prince Charles and close to Queen Elizabeth. She probably felt right at home since there was a Hollywood-level performance from Liam Payne. Liam sang John Mayer's "Waiting On The World To Change."
Both Kate and Meghan were spotted greeting well-wishers outside of the Abbey on their way out of the services. Meghan appeared particularly touched to get a bouquet of flowers from one little girl.
While this is the "Suits" star's first official outing with the Queen, the two have reportedly met on several occasions and Meghan also spent the Christmas holidays at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate with the rest of the royal family.
The appearance on Monday comes on the heels of tons of official outings for Meghan ahead of her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry. She's already attended events in London, sat on a panel with Kate, Will and Harry, and gone on a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland.
It's safe to say Meghan has the royal seal of approval already!
