Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Step Out Together At Wimbledon

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have stepped out together at Wimbledon.
The Duchess of Cambridge (Kate) and the Duchess of Sussex (Meghan) made their first joint public appearance together at the famed tennis tournament on Saturday.
Meghan's close friend Serena Williams, who attended the new Duchess' wedding to Prince Harry in May, is playing in the final against Angelique Kerber.
From the photos, it's clear Meghan and Kate were having a fab time at the tournament, smiling and talking as they watched the matches.
Meghan donned a blue and white striped blouse and cream pants for the day, with her in a low bun at the back. Kate wore her hair down, and sported an elegant patterned dress.
John Vosler and Emma Watson attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
Saturday's Wimbledon had a host of celebrities in the crowd, including "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson, "Westworld's" Thandie Newton and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
-- Jolie Lash