Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry On The Lips At Polo Match, But Has Kate Middleton Ever Kissed William Like That?

What would the Queen say?
Meghan Markle planted a huge kiss on her new husband Prince Harry at his Sentebale Polo Match on Thursday after he won. While accepting his trophy from pal Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry was the lucky recipient of a sexy liplock from Meghan. The duo seemed to lock lips for a royal eternity, clearly showing the world that they aren't afraid of a little PDA.
Nacho Figueras of Sentebale St. Regis presents the Sentebale Polo 2018 trophy as Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex kiss after the Sentebale Polo 2018 held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never been shy about their love — constantly holding hands at royal events and sharing adorable glances — this is the first time we've seen them share a full liplock at a public event since their wedding.
Kate Middleton, who has also been on tap to help her husband Prince William accept trophies at polo matches, has always gone for a more contained peck on the cheek.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge receives a kiss from Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after Prince William's team won their round robin tournament at the Santa Barbara Racquet and Polo Club for a Foundation Polo Challenge that benefits the American Friends of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry on July 9, 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Alex Gallardo - Pool/Getty Images)
She did just that when she celebrated Prince William's win at a polo match in Santa Barbara in 2011, just a couple months after she and Will married.
It looks like Meghan is back to breaking royal protocol, and we are here for it!