Meghan Markle Makes History As The First Royal To Be Nominated For A Teen Choice Award

Meghan Markle is making history with her superstar style!
The Duchess of Sussex was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Style Icon just one month after she became a royal following her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry. The former "Suits" star is the first royal to ever be nominated for a Teen Choice Award.
She's got tough competition in the category, facing off against Blake Lively, Chadwick Boseman, Harry Styles, Migos and Zendaya. The award show, which allows fans to vote, will definitely be special if Meghan actually takes home the prize. The question is — will she accept the award via video message or show up in person?
Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex share a laugh at the Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Meghan definitely has enviable style, so it isn't a huge surprise that she scored a nom! In the months leading up to and after her wedding, she's truly settled into her new royal role and definitely got a wardrobe to match. The 36-year-old fashionista has been rocking classic silhouettes from Givenchy and Oscar de la Renta and has even gotten comfortable with a variety of fascinators. Plus, who could forget her absolutely breathtaking wedding dress from Givenchy at her nuptials or her reception look from Stella McCartney?
Take a look back at Meghan's incredible style!