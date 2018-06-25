Meghan Markle Makes History As The First Royal To Be Nominated For A Teen Choice Award



Meghan Markle is making history with her superstar style!

The Duchess of Sussex was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Style Icon just one month after she became a royal following her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry. The former "Suits" star is the first royal to ever be nominated for a Teen Choice Award.

She's got tough competition in the category, facing off against Blake Lively, Chadwick Boseman, Harry Styles, Migos and Zendaya. The award show, which allows fans to vote, will definitely be special if Meghan actually takes home the prize. The question is — will she accept the award via video message or show up in person?