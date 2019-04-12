Meghan Markle Pregnancy Update: Everything We Know

Meghan Markle’s is due any day now.

The palace told NBC News that we won’t see Meghan and Prince Harry leave the hospital with their newborn baby. However, there will be pooled TV and a royal photo call after the birth.

Futhermore, it will be announced when the Duchess of Sussex goes into labor and has officially given birth.

The updates come after it was revealed that Meghan is breaking royal protocol and keeping her birth private.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“Throughout the united kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby, their royal highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” the statement continues.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” the statement concludes.

Typically, royals have a pretty public birth. Kate Middleton did photo calls outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital after giving birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Diana also had public photo calls after giving birth to Prince William and Prince Harry at the Lindo Wing.

— Stephanie Swaim