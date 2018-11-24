Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Moving From Kensington Palace To Windsor Estate

The announcement comes after Prince Charles cheekily hinted at what the royal baby's name might be.

"My son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia he and his wife were offered countless, thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby," he said to the crowd at the Australia House in London on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

"Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist," he added.

He went on to make a cheeky joke about which baby names Meghan and Harry likely won't choose.