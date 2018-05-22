Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Look So In Love During First Official Engagement As A Married Couple

(Getty Images)
It's newlywed bliss for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!
The royals stepped out for their first official engagement as a married couple on Tuesday – a garden party celebrating Prince Charles ahead of his 70th birthday. Meghan and Harry joined Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Buckingham Palace for the big event.
(Getty Images)
Meghan already appears to fit right in with the Royal Family, as she comfortably stood with her in-laws on the Palace steps. Wearing a chic white dress with sheer sleeves and an elegant hat, she was snapped adorably giggling with Duchess Camilla.
(Getty Images)
While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to celebrate Prince Charles' patronages, Harry took a moment to remember the victims and survivors of the Manchester attack on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.
"We are here today to reflect on and to celebrate my father's dedicated support," he addressed the crowd. "But first, I would like us to take a moment to remember all those affected by the tragic events at the Manchester Arena a year ago. We are fortunate to have over 250 representatives from the emergency services here today. It is right that we take a moment to recognize the work they do every day."
Meghan lovingly looked at Harry as he spoke, rarely taking her eyes off her new husband.
The Royal Family then posed for a photo in front of Buckingham Palace with guests, with Harry taking his place by Meghan's side.
(Getty Images)