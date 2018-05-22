Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Look So In Love During First Official Engagement As A Married Couple

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to celebrate Prince Charles' patronages, Harry took a moment to remember the victims and survivors of the Manchester attack on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

"We are here today to reflect on and to celebrate my father's dedicated support," he addressed the crowd. "But first, I would like us to take a moment to remember all those affected by the tragic events at the Manchester Arena a year ago. We are fortunate to have over 250 representatives from the emergency services here today. It is right that we take a moment to recognize the work they do every day."