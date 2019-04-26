Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Post More Pics On Their Instagram: This Time Fans Are In A Frenzy Over The Kid Pics!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s official Instagram account is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Commonwealth with lots of cute pics of the couple with a bunch of kiddos – and fans totally thought it was a baby announcement!

With Meghan’s due date coming any day now, fans can’t get over these adorable snaps of the future parents interacting with youngsters.

“Representing nearly one third of the world’s population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion of youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the post reads.

“They have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action,” the post continues.

Fans flooded the comments section, freaked and a little disappointed that the post wasn’t a baby announcement from the couple.

“Anyone else thought it was a baby announcement?” One user wrote.

“You know you are making us jump every time you post!” Admitted another.

The Palace has confirmed that they will announce when the Duchess of Sussex has gone into labor, but the couple has opted out of the traditional photoshoot on the hospital stairs after the baby is born.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting new with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Despite her more private approach, Meghan will take part in a royal photo call following the birth.