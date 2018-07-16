Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sneak In Secret PDA In Prince Louis' Christening Photos

The honeymoon phase is far from over for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
It's been nearly two months since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said "I do," but the royal newlyweds are still reeling from their fairy-tale nuptials. The royal family released several official portraits from Prince Louis' christening at St James's Palace on July 9, where the entire family was captured celebrating the royal baby's major milestone.
While it's hard to look away from Duchess Kate Middleton's beaming face as she holds her newly-baptized baby boy, fans caught Meghan and Harry sharing a secret PDA moment in one of the photos. The couple snuck in their signature move, as the former "Suits" looped her hand through Harry's arm
Meghan and Harry haven't been shy about showing their love for each other – their PDA goes all the way back to their very first appearance together during last year's Invictus Games. The couple was spotted holding hands and rubbing each other's back, which no other royal couple ever does in public.
Looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will never stop modernizing the monarchy!