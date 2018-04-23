Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Step Out For Memorial Service Just Hours After Birth Of Royal Baby No. 3

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were likely thrilled to become an aunt and uncle again, but that didn't stop them from stepping out for a more somber event.



The engaged pair arrived on Monday at the St Martin-in-the-Fields church for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence's death. Lawrence was murdered in a racially-motivated attack in 1993. The couple arrived at the event holding hands and Meghan looked stunning in a belted, black dress from Hugo Boss. For his part, Harry wore a dark navy suit and tie.

The duo was spotted outside of the memorial service shaking hands with several officials and also chatting with Lawrence's mother, Doreen Lawrence, and her son Stuart.

Inside the memorial service, Harry was expected to read a statement in honor of Lawrence.