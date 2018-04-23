Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Step Out For Memorial Service Just Hours After Birth Of Royal Baby No. 3

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence on April 23, 2018 in London, England.. The 18-year-old murder victim was fatally stabbed by a gang of racists in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993. (Photo by Victoria Jones WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were likely thrilled to become an aunt and uncle again, but that didn't stop them from stepping out for a more somber event.
The engaged pair arrived on Monday at the St Martin-in-the-Fields church for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of Stephen Lawrence's death. Lawrence was murdered in a racially-motivated attack in 1993. The couple arrived at the event holding hands and Meghan looked stunning in a belted, black dress from Hugo Boss. For his part, Harry wore a dark navy suit and tie.
The duo was spotted outside of the memorial service shaking hands with several officials and also chatting with Lawrence's mother, Doreen Lawrence, and her son Stuart.
Inside the memorial service, Harry was expected to read a statement in honor of Lawrence.
The pair's arrival at the event was overshadowed slightly by the action taking place across town.
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child, a baby boy, at 11 AM at St Mary’s Hospital, and Prince William was there alongside her. Later in the morning, Prince William left the hospital to go and get Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The little royals were spotted later in the afternoon, walking hand-in-hand with their dad into the hospital to meet their new baby brother.
It's definitely a busy day in London for all the royals.