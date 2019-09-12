Meghan Markle Returns From Maternity Leave and She’s Honestly Glowing!

Meghan Markle is back in action!

The royal returned to work following her maternity leave to launch a capsule collection with Smart Works.

She was all smiles as she stepped out to launch the collection, with her hair worn down with some loose face-framing waves.

The Duchess of Sussex rocked pieces from the collection including black Jigsaw dress pants, a crisp white Misha Nonoo dress shirt and tan pumps with a matching skinny belt. She accessorized with stacking gold bangle bracelets.

She also was wearing gorgeous butterfly earrings with a special meaning – they once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

The collection she launched is very on brand for the former “Suits” star, as it’s all about giving back.

“For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works – this one-for-one model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their successes. The Smart Set will be available in stores and online from today, Thursday 12th September for at least two weeks, as well as in Smart Works Dressing Rooms across the UK. The model of sales and donations, should allow Smart Works to dress its clients for the coming year,” a press release from the palace read.

The 38-year-old spoke out about the collection and explained why it was so important to her.

“Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organizations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Now, one year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good,” she said in a statement.

Her return from maternity leave comes after she hopped the pond to visit pal Serena Williams and watch her compete in the U.S. Open.

