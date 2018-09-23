Meghan Markle Reveals The Romantic Inspiration Behind Her 'Something Blue' At The Royal Wedding

This is nothing to be blue about! Meghan Markle has shared a special and swoon-worthy new detail about the royal wedding.

In a preview clip for the upcoming documentary "Queen of the World," the new duchess reveals that her "something blue" was a hidden reference to her and Prince Harry's earliest days together.

"Somewhere in here there's a piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside — it was my something blue," Meghan said, gently touching her Givenchy gown while viewing it for the first time since she and her now-husband tied the knot in May.