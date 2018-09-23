Meghan Markle Reveals The Romantic Inspiration Behind Her 'Something Blue' At The Royal Wedding

This is nothing to be blue about! Meghan Markle has shared a special and swoon-worthy new detail about the royal wedding.
In a preview clip for the upcoming documentary "Queen of the World," the new duchess reveals that her "something blue" was a hidden reference to her and Prince Harry's earliest days together.
"Somewhere in here there's a piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside — it was my something blue," Meghan said, gently touching her Givenchy gown while viewing it for the first time since she and her now-husband tied the knot in May.
"It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date," she added with a sweet chuckle.
Royal Collection Trust conservator Hannah Belcher likely echoed the thoughts of many royal family fans with her reply.
"Oh, that's about the most romantic thing I've ever heard," she told Meghan.
The former "Suits" star also took time to admire the intricacy within her 16-foot veil, which included individualized floral embroidery to commemorate the 53 Commonwealth nations, along with a California poppy in honor of her home state.
Meghan explained in another clip that the design was a "fun surprise" for Harry, who wasn't alone in his joyous reaction.
"He was really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together," Meghan said of Harry's response. "And I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play, and the work that we're going to continue to do within the Commonwealth countries."
Meghan and Harry's teamwork will come to fruition in part with their upcoming fall tour. The couple is heading Down Under next month to the Commonwealth nations of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand. According to the royal family website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official visit will focus on "youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts."
"Queen of the World" premieres Monday, Oct. 1 at 8 PM ET/PT on HBO, and makes its UK debut this Tuesday, Sept. 25 on ITV.
-- Erin Biglow