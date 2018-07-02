Meghan Markle Rocks Jeans As She Cheers On Prince Harry At A Polo Match: See The Style!

Meghan Markle is back to embracing her more casual style!
The 36-year-old royal rocked a set of black jeans and a white blouse on the second day of the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England, on July 1 where Prince Harry was a participant in a match. The 36-year-old royal looked relaxed and refreshed as she walked onto the field in the casual stye. She teamed the look with a set of black flats and her favorite Panama hat and sunglasses.
The look was a total departure for Meghan, who has been opting for more formal styles since she got engaged to Prince Harry last year. The day prior at the polo match, Meghan donned a breezy and stunning Shoshanna Ashland gingham dress, which she teamed with a set of Grear leather sandals by Sarah Flint and her same Panama hat. She hit the event with her pal Serena Williams.
Meghan's Panama hat is definitely a favorite for her! Long before she and Prince Harry were an item, she was rocking the hat on her travels through Europe. Remember?
Seriously, Meghan's summer style is on point!