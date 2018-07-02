Meghan Markle Rocks Jeans As She Cheers On Prince Harry At A Polo Match: See The Style!

The look was a total departure for Meghan, who has been opting for more formal styles since she got engaged to Prince Harry last year. The day prior at the polo match, Meghan donned a breezy and stunning Shoshanna Ashland gingham dress, which she teamed with a set of Grear leather sandals by Sarah Flint and her same Panama hat. She hit the event with her pal Serena Williams.

Meghan's Panama hat is definitely a favorite for her! Long before she and Prince Harry were an item, she was rocking the hat on her travels through Europe. Remember?

Seriously, Meghan's summer style is on point!