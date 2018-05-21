Meghan Markle Sends Bridal Bouquet To The Grave Of Unknown Warrior, And Her Wedding Flowers To Hospice Care Patients

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel through the west door after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle is a bride who gives back!
The stunning Duchess of Sussex wowed at her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, and in the days following she decided to share her special wedding day with others.
The Royal Family revealed on Twitter that as part of royal tradition, Meghan sent her wedding bouquet to lay on the tomb of the unknown soldier at Westminster Abbey.
"Following Royal tradition The Duchess of Sussex's wedding bouquet is laid on the grave of the Unknown Warrior in the west nave of Westminster Abbey in London," the Royal Family's twitter read.
"Almost 100 years ago, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (known as Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother) established the long-held Royal Wedding tradition. #royalwedding,"they continued. "The gesture was in remembrance of her own brother, Fergus, who died at the Battle of Loos in 1915 and to pay tribute to the millions of others killed and injured in World War I. #royalwedding"
In addition to following that special royal tradition, Meghan also shared her stunning wedding florals with others. She had bouquets made up of the flowers inside the church sent to local hospice care and women's homes.
St. Joseph's Hospice shared a photo of a bouquet created from blooms from the royal couple's wedding that a patient received.
"Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients. A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture ❤️"
Meghan and Harry: stunning bride and groom with big hearts!