Meghan Markle Sends Bridal Bouquet To The Grave Of Unknown Warrior, And Her Wedding Flowers To Hospice Care Patients

Meghan Markle is a bride who gives back!

The stunning Duchess of Sussex wowed at her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, and in the days following she decided to share her special wedding day with others.

The Royal Family revealed on Twitter that as part of royal tradition, Meghan sent her wedding bouquet to lay on the tomb of the unknown soldier at Westminster Abbey.

"Following Royal tradition The Duchess of Sussex's wedding bouquet is laid on the grave of the Unknown Warrior in the west nave of Westminster Abbey in London," the Royal Family's twitter read.