Meghan Markle Steps Out On Her Birthday To Attend Charlie Van Straubenzee's Wedding

Meghan Markle is celebrating her birthday in style.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Saturday to attend Prince Harry's bff Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding to Daisy Jenks.

She looked regal in a pleated navy shirt dress that she paired with a stand-out Philip Treacy fascinator and Aquazzura pumps.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the wedding of Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee at Saint Mary The Virgin Church on August 4, 2018 in Frensham, United Kingdom

(Getty Images)

Her hair wasn't in her signature messy bun, but was styled in long, flowing curls.

The wedding took place at Saint Mary The Virgin Church in Frensham.

Harry became friends with Charlie when they both attended the same prep school. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the wedding of Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee at Saint Mary The Virgin Church on August 4, 2018 in Frensham, United Kingdom

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the wedding of Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee at Saint Mary The Virgin Church on August 4, 2018 in Frensham, United Kingdom (Getty Images)

Here's hoping Meghan has an amazing birthday!

-- Stephanie Swaim

