Meghan Markle Stuns In First Official Buckingham Palace Appearance For The Queen's Birthday

Meghan Markle is taking Buckingham Palace.
The Duchess of Sussex made her first official appearance at Buckingham Palace on Saturday. The newly-minted royal appeared on the balcony at the palace for the Trooping The Colour ceremony, which honors Queen Elizabeth's birthday. Queen Elizabeth's actual birthday is on April 21, but she celebrated the special day on Saturday to mark her 92nd year
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex head back down the Mall to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
Meghan looked chic in a pale pink off-the shoulder dress, which definitely broke some royal rules. She teamed the look with a fascinator and her hair worn down in sleek curls.
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
She was joined on the balcony at the palace by her hubby Prince William, as well as Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Beatrice.
Kate looked equally lovely at the royal appearance, rocking a mint green long sleeved dress with a matching fascinator. The duo appeared to be having a blast as they shared a couple smiles and laughs.
Meghan handled her first Buckingham appearance perfectly!
Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
-- Stephanie Swaim