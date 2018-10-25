Meghan Markle Suffers One Of Her First Fashion Missteps

Uh-oh, The Duchess of Sussex has made one of her first fashion slip-ups since she was introduced as a royal!
As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were arriving in Tonga on Thursday, Meghan had something hanging from her elegant red, Self-Portrait dress that didn’t belong – an unruly tag!
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive in Nuku'alofa,Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Meghan, who is expecting her first child, must not have noticed the small white tag as she was getting dressed for the day, but it obviously didn’t stop her from slaying that red long-sleeve number like it's her job (because it kind of is)!
The dress included floral embellishments and a small synched belt that was concealing her small baby bump effortlessly! Prince Harry matched up perfectly with his stylish light beige suit.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Fua'amotu Airport on October 25, 2018 in Nuku'Alofa, Tonga (Getty Images)
The red dress was Meghan's first outfit change from a classic emerald short-sleeved dress she wore earlier that day.
While in Tonga, attended a reception dinner where Meghan wowed in a white Theia dress. Then they have a jam-packed day on Friday attending exhibits, visiting Tupou college, and meeting with local traders.
Regardless of one fashion-faux pas, Meghan is still rocking this royal tour with style and class – while pregnant no less! Props to you, girl.