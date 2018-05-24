Meghan Markle Told Makeup Artist Daniel Martin She'll Still Just Be Meg

Meghan Markle will be the same Meg, even if she is a royal now!
That's what she told her makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin just hours before she said "I do" to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor on May 19.
Martin, who put together Meghan's bridal beauty look on her special day told PEOPLE that he asked her if he should begin bowing when she entered the room after her wedding where she became the Duchess of Sussex.
"I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost ten years. What’s up?'" he recalls. "She started laughing and she said, 'I'm always going to be Meg. Meg.'"
Martin added, "But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!"
Daniel has been pals with the former "Suits" star for years and said that on her wedding day, Meghan seemed very relaxed. Only he, hairstylist Serge Normant, dress designer Clare Weight Keller, and Meghan's mom Doria Ragland were around her while she got ready.
"She didn’t seem nervous. She was very cool, she was regular Meghan,” the makeup artist told PEOPLE. "I think we were nervous, but we didn’t want to make her nervous so it was very chilled. Of course, brides have nerves, but if we didn’t put so much expectation on it, it wouldn’t have made her nervous. It was very even, very easy."
