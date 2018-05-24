Meghan Markle Told Makeup Artist Daniel Martin She'll Still Just Be Meg

Meghan Markle will be the same Meg, even if she is a royal now!

That's what she told her makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin just hours before she said "I do" to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor on May 19.

Martin, who put together Meghan's bridal beauty look on her special day told PEOPLE that he asked her if he should begin bowing when she entered the room after her wedding where she became the Duchess of Sussex.

"I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost ten years. What’s up?'" he recalls. "She started laughing and she said, 'I'm always going to be Meg. Meg.'"

