Meghan Markle Urges Women To ‘Chase Convictions With Action’ In Powerful Speech

Meghan Markle is all about girl power!

The Duchess of Sussex encouraged young women around the world to speak up and be heard during her powerful speech for “The Time Is Now” Women in Leadership Plenary at the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit on Tuesday. The international event also marked her first major speech since she and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties earlier this year.

“I want to share something with you,” Meghan began in a recorded video message. “It’s that those in the halls and corridors and places of power — from lawmakers and world leaders to executives — all of those people, they depend on you more than you will ever depend on them. And here’s the thing: they know this.”

Adding, “They know that all of you, at a younger age than any modern comparison, are setting the tone for an equitable humanity. Not figuratively, literally. This is a humanity that desperately needs you. To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction. To not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate—on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and well-being, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more. That’s the work you’re already out there doing.”

Meghan, who wore a blue top and her hair straight for the recorded video, also recognized how women around the globe, including Girl Up members, are already doing so much to change the world.

“I know you have already done so much and made so many people’s lives better. The moment we are living through right now asks all of us to do more. It’s a moment where your voices, and your action, have never been more urgently needed,” she said. “Believing in true equality is not enough — it’s going to take more than belief, we have to work for it every day; even when it’s hard and even when it makes others feel uneasy. We have to speak up for ourselves and we have to speak out for others who struggle to be heard.”

The mother of one also shared her own struggles with putting her plans into motion.

“Look, sometimes it’s not obvious what to do,” she said. “Often, it’s fear that paralyzes us and stops us from being brave and being bold. But don’t underestimate that you have some of the answers. Don’t underestimate your ability to push through the fear. You have, rooted in your convictions, the ability to craft a world that you know is just and kind. Your gut will tell you what’s right and what’s wrong; what’s fair and unfair. The hardest part — and it was the hardest part for me — is to chase your convictions with action.”

The present is female! 💫 But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at our @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15! Register here 🎟: https://t.co/YZT6jBf6Uc #GirlsLead20 — Girl Up (@GirlUp) July 7, 2020

But the 38-year-old made sure that all the women that were watching her keynote speech, knew to never give up on their ideas and plans.

“If you look at the breadth of the issues we’re facing right now, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, I understand. So be where you are in the moment. The growth and change your pursuing might not feel like anything day-to-day, but when you look back, I promise you’ll see it all adds up.”

Meghan concluded her speech by sharing, “I am extraordinarily proud of what you’ve already accomplished. Please, continue to honor the conviction and compassion that’s awoken within you. I will be cheering you on, so will my husband, so will Archie, as you continue marching, advocating, and leading the way forward.”

Girl Up is a leadership initiative that works to inspire young women to be “a force for gender equality and social change,” per their website. Michelle Obama and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are also set to talk during the Girl Up Leadership Summit.