Meghan Markle Volunteers Incognito In Never-Before-Seen Photo

Meghan Markle is all about giving back.

An old photo of her volunteering, which hasn’t been seen before, was posted by the St. Felix Centre in Toronto, Canada.

In the snap, the former “Suits” star grins at the camera while rocking a black coat and baseball cap.

“We feel very grateful and honoured to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide,” the caption reads. “This photo has Meghan volunteering in our kitchen!”

The caption also notes that the Duchess has volunteered there a lot in the past.

“Meghan Markle was an active supporter and volunteer of St. Felix Centre during her time living in the city while working on Suits. She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people,” the caption continues.

The center also said they hope Meghan visits them again.

“Through our Twitter account we responded to the announcement: “Thank you! Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as ‘the lovely Meghan’. We’re happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We’d love for her to visit us again one day,” the caption continues.

The center was highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently as part of their “Twelve Days of Christmas” initiative.

