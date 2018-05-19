Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Ring To Her Wedding Reception

Something borrowed and something blue!
Meghan Markle had a very special sparkler on her finger as she headed to her second wedding reception with husband Prince Harry on Saturday night – Princess Diana's aquamarine blue ring!
The ring on Meghan's right hand that is visible in videos and photos as she headed to Frogmore House for the reception, was Diana's, People reported.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry; Lady Diana (Getty Images)
There are dozens of photos of Diana sporting the sparkler at a charity event at Christies, to raise money for the AIDS Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund.
Following their wedding and first reception, Harry and Meghan made their way to Frogmore House in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero from 1968. Prince Charles, Harry's dad, was hosting the reception.
New Duchess of Sussex Meghan wore a lily white high-neck dress from Stella McCartney for the affair, while Harry wore a black velvet tuxedo blazer and tux pants.
The newlyweds aren't expected to make any more appearances on Saturday night.
-- Jolie Lash