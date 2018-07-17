Meghan Markle Whispers To Prince Harry That The Ubunye Choir Performance Is Giving Her Chills: See The Special Exchange!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall on July 17, 2018 in London
Meghan Markle was moved by the performance from the Ubunye Choir during her visit to the The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre in London.
During a visit to the special exhibition on Tuesday, Meghan and Prince Harry were treated to a special performance from the Ubunye Choir, which is made of people from the South African diaspora. Meghan got chills during the performance, and was seen rubbing her arms and looking up at her new husband to tell him her very real reaction.
Prince Harry couldn't help but smile and look down at his wife over her emotional response to the music. The whole moment was caught on camera and Kensington Palace shared the footage on Twitter.
The sweet duo continue to wow their fans with their sweet demeanor with each other and their very real love for getting out and meeting people. During their visit to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met with survivors from the apartheid movement in South Africa, including 92-year-old Andrew Mlangeni, who stood on trial accused of sabotage against the then apartheid government in 1938, and spent 26 years in prison on Robben Island.
They also were greeted by Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela at the exhibit.
Talk about a fulfilling day taking in history!