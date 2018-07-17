Meghan Markle Whispers To Prince Harry That The Ubunye Choir Performance Is Giving Her Chills: See The Special Exchange!

Meghan Markle was moved by the performance from the Ubunye Choir during her visit to the The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre in London.

During a visit to the special exhibition on Tuesday, Meghan and Prince Harry were treated to a special performance from the Ubunye Choir, which is made of people from the South African diaspora. Meghan got chills during the performance, and was seen rubbing her arms and looking up at her new husband to tell him her very real reaction.

Prince Harry couldn't help but smile and look down at his wife over her emotional response to the music. The whole moment was caught on camera and Kensington Palace shared the footage on Twitter.