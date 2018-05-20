Is Meghan Markle's Bestie Jessica Mulroney The New Pippa Midldeton? Her Perfect Backside Gets Called Out

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Jessica Mulroney, Isabel Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zoe Warren, Zalie Warren, Benita Litt, Remy Litt and Rylan Litt arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Jessica Mulroney definitely had no intention of being a scene stealer on her bestie Meghan Markle's wedding day, but a photo of her backside is already being heralded as the next Pippa Middleton bum shot.
Jessica was the proud mom of three members of the royal wedding party for Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials at St. George's Chapel at Windsor on Saturday May 19. As she was herding her little ones -- twins Brian and John, who were page boys, and daughter Isabel, a flower girl -- on the steps of the chapel, Jessica's backside was on display for all the photographers trying to get the perfect shot of the wedding party.
And her pert posterior is getting major comparisons to Pippa. Pippa, of course, made headlines for her sculpted tush after it was photographed as she helped her sister Kate Middleton fluff out her train before Kate's own royal wedding to Prince William.
Jessica's form-fitting blue dress did showcase her fit physique, and particularly looked fabulous from the back.
Jessica wasn't the only member of her family who was an accidental scene-stealer. When Meghan was walking down the aisle, one of her twin boys was spotted jumping up behind the bride with a huge toothy grin.
