Meghan Markle's Bridal Look: All The Details On Her Givenchy Gown & 16-Foot Long Veil

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle was a breathtaking bride at her royal wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel on May 19, 2018.
Meghan's bridal gown, designed by British designer, Clare Waight Keller from the French fashion house Givenchy, was an absolute classic. The wedding gown featured a graphic open bateau neckline that framed Meghan's petite physique. The form-fitting bodice pinched in at the waistline to give the dress a sculpted look. The lines of the dress extended backward, revealing a long train that flowed in soft round folds, cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The three-quarter sleeves of the dress gave Meghan a classic yet modern look.
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Brian Lawless - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The fabric of the dress — double bonded silk cady dress — was developed exclusively for Meghan's bridal dress and the matte lustre gave the gown a sculptural look.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan teamed her wedding dress with a 16-foot long silk tulle veil with hand-embroidered florals appliqué. The veil was a statement in it's own right — trailing behind her as she walked down the aisle in front of the hundreds of wedding guests. Each flower hand-stitched on the veil represented a special part of Meghan's journey to becoming a royal wedding.
Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle are all smiles during their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Credit: Getty)
In addition to the flora of the Commonwealth, Meghan also selected two personal favorite flowers for her veil: Wintersweet (Chimonanthus praecox), which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica) the State flower from Meghan's home state of California.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The veil was held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which Queen Elizabeth lent to Meghan for her special day. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893, and was originally given to Queen Mary as a wedding gift.
Meghan kept the rest of her jewels simple with earrings and a bracelet from Cartier.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
She wore her hair up and swept back, which added to the classic overall look. Her hair was styled by Serge Norman and her makeup was done by her long-time friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin.
The stunning bride also wore a pair of classic white pumps made out of silk duchess satin, based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design.
For her bouquet, Meghan carried flowers that were handpicked by her husband from their private garden at Kensington Palace and also carried Forget-Me-Nots which were Diana, Princess of Wales’ favorite flower. The bouquet also included scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia, and sprigs of myrtle, which were all bound with a naturally dyed, raw silk ribbon.
Meghan's bridal look will certainly stand the test of time.