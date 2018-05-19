Meghan Markle's Bridal Look: All The Details On Her Givenchy Gown & 16-Foot Long Veil

Meghan Markle was a breathtaking bride at her royal wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel on May 19, 2018.

Meghan's bridal gown, designed by British designer, Clare Waight Keller from the French fashion house Givenchy, was an absolute classic. The wedding gown featured a graphic open bateau neckline that framed Meghan's petite physique. The form-fitting bodice pinched in at the waistline to give the dress a sculpted look. The lines of the dress extended backward, revealing a long train that flowed in soft round folds, cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The three-quarter sleeves of the dress gave Meghan a classic yet modern look.