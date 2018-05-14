Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Will Not Attend The Royal Wedding: Report

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas Markle will not be walking her down the aisle at the royal wedding, TMZ is reporting.

Thomas has reportedly backed out of the special honor of escorting his daughter down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor this weekend after he reportedly suffered a heart attack and is embarrassed over a paparazzi photo scandal.

Kensington Palace previously announced in a statement on May 4 that Thomas was set to walk Meghan down the aisle and both Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, were excited to welcome Meghan's parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland to Britain to take part in the festivities.

According to TMZ, Thomas was offered a sum of money to have pictures taken near his home in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, which cast him in a better light than the photos that had previously been taken of him by paparazzi. He thought that the photos would help people see that he was not "reclusive" and "disheveled," and instead he was excited for his daughter's wedding.

According to TMZ, he now deeply regrets having the photos taken and being paid for it. He's reportedly apologized to Meghan, but he now no longer feels comfortable going to the wedding. The outlet is also reporting that Thomas suffered a heart attack six days ago.

Access has reached out to Meghan's dad Thomas and her family members for comment. A Kensington Palace spokesperson told NBC News that they had nothing to share on the matter at this time. Meghan's mother, Doria, has already arrived in London and is expected to be meeting with the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Charles this week.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Mom Has Landed In London Ahead Of The Royal Wedding