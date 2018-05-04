Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Will Walk Her Down The Aisle At Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's parents will be attending her May 19 wedding and her dad, Thomas Markle, will have the special job of walking his daughter down the aisle!

Harry's press secretary Jason Knauf released a statement Friday detailing dad Thomas and mom Doria Ragland's involvement in the festivities ahead of and during the royal wedding. Meghan's parents will arrive a week ahead of the wedding in order to spend time with Harry's family, including his grandmother The Queen.

"Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day," the statement read.

Meghan's parents will also have some alone time with their 36-year-old daughter! Meghan's mom Doria will travel with Meghan by car to Windsor Castle on the morning of the wedding and her dad will walk her down the aisle at St George's Chapel.

"Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion," the statement continued.