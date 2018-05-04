Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Will Walk Her Down The Aisle At Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's parents will be attending her May 19 wedding and her dad, Thomas Markle, will have the special job of walking his daughter down the aisle!
Harry's press secretary Jason Knauf released a statement Friday detailing dad Thomas and mom Doria Ragland's involvement in the festivities ahead of and during the royal wedding. Meghan's parents will arrive a week ahead of the wedding in order to spend time with Harry's family, including his grandmother The Queen.
"Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day," the statement read.
Meghan's parents will also have some alone time with their 36-year-old daughter! Meghan's mom Doria will travel with Meghan by car to Windsor Castle on the morning of the wedding and her dad will walk her down the aisle at St George's Chapel.
"Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion," the statement continued.
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle (right) is pictured with her mother Doria Radland during the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The news comes after a particularly rough week for Meghan in the press. Her brother Thomas Markle Jr. blasted her for allegedly turning her back on her family in an open letter published by InTouch. He previously told The Guardian in another statement that Meghan was "no Princess Diana."
The Friday statement does not address whether any of Meghan's half siblings will be in attendance, but according to a previous letter from Markle Jr., it does not appear that they were given invites.
While the headlines have largely been about Meghan's family this week, the statement reveals that Prince Harry will have some special supporters at the wedding — his mother Princess Diana's family.
"In addition to having the support of The Queen, his father The Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince William as Best Man, Prince Harry is also keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding. All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."
According to the press release, the wedding will be filled to the brim with tradition and special nods to people who have been apart of their life.
We are only two weeks away — and this is already shaping up to be a fabulous wedding!
WATCH: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Music Revealed: Who Is Performing At Their Ceremony?