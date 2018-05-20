Meghan Markle's Dress Designer Calls Royal Wedding 'A Dream Day'

The woman who designed Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress has called Saturday "a dream day."

Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy shared a pic on Instagram on Saturday, showing Meghan entering the church followed by pageboys.

"A Dream Day accompanying stunning #meghanmarkleon her journey to become the Duchess of Sussex in @givenchyofficial#hautecouture #royal #bride #love," she wrote on Instagram.