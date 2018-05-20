Meghan Markle's Dress Designer Calls Royal Wedding 'A Dream Day'

The woman who designed Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress has called Saturday "a dream day."
Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy shared a pic on Instagram on Saturday, showing Meghan entering the church followed by pageboys.
"A Dream Day accompanying stunning #meghanmarkleon her journey to become the Duchess of Sussex in @givenchyofficial#hautecouture #royal #bride #love," she wrote on Instagram.
And in a pic posted on Sunday, the designer revealed she was there making "final adjustments" before the couple took their carriage ride through the town of Windsor, following the romantic ceremony where Meghan and Harry became husband and wife.
"The moment ♥ they stepped out as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - I was standing just inside making the final adjustments to the beautiful 5 metre veil before they descended the steps to their carriage," the designer wrote to accompany a pic of the couple outside of the rose archway.
Keller, the Artistic Director at Givenchy, designed the dress in the months after she and Meghan met earlier this year.
Meghan’s stunning wedding gown featured an open bateau neckline, three-quarter sleeves, a stunning train and a 5-metre long veil.
-- Jolie Lash