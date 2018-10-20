Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Is "Filled With Love, Joy & Happiness" After News Of Her First Pregnancy

Meghan Markle's estranged father is speaking out about her pregnancy for the first time.

Thomas Markle opened up about his daughter's pregnancy in a new interview with The Mail on Sunday, revealing that he learned about Meghan and Prince Harry's royal baby news on the radio with the rest of the world.

"I was sitting in line waiting to cross the border when I heard the baby announcement on the car radio," Thomas said. "The first thing I thought about was holding Meghan in my arms as a newborn 37 years ago. I thought, 'My baby is having a baby.' It was a very proud moment."

