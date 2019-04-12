Meghan Markle’s Maternity Style: See Every One Of Her Incredible Looks!

Meghan Markle is officially in countdown mode ahead of the arrival of her first with with husband Prince Harry, and over the past nine months she’s had a bunch of incredible fashion moments. While we are excited about Baby Sussex, we have to admit we’ll miss Meghan’s maternity style.

The pregnant royal brought a level of chic to her maternity-wear, rocking stunning designs from the likes of Oscar de la Renta and Dior. The royal also showed off her diverse fashion sense with much more casual looks, including striped shirts and jeans and simple sundresses.

Meghan also seemed to show royal-watchers two of her favorite colors too — pale pink and blush tones and navy blue! The royal regularly reached for the two colors when selecting her maternity looks.

Look back at all of our favorite looks — from the days of her royal tour of Australia and New Zealand to her stylish selections for Morocco to her day-to-day looks around London. Check out all of Meghan Markle’s looks below!

PHOTOS: See Every Single One Of Meghan Markle’s Maternity Looks!