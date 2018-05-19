Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Tears Up Throughout Royal Wedding

Doria, who looked pretty in a mint green dress, was seen sitting in the pews just feet from her daughter as she said "I do" and was spotted wiping away tears.



Doria was emotional watching her 36-year-old daughter marry her prince. At some moments Doria was smiling and at others you could see the tears welling up in her eyes. The Los Angeles-based yoga teacher seemed especially verklempt during the vows, the couple's kiss and the musical performances.

