Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Tears Up Throughout Royal Wedding

Doria Ragland takes her seat in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan
Markle's mother Doria Ragland was overcome with emotion throughout the
royal wedding between her daughter and Prince Harry at St. George's
Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Doria Ragland takes her seat in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Doria,
who looked pretty in a mint green dress, was seen sitting in the pews
just feet from her daughter as she said "I do" and was spotted wiping
away tears.
Doria
was emotional watching her 36-year-old daughter marry her prince. At
some moments Doria was smiling and at others you could see the tears
welling up in her eyes. The Los Angeles-based yoga teacher seemed especially verklempt during the
vows, the couple's kiss and the musical performances.
Doria Ragland takes her seat in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Doria
was seated alone as her ex-husband and Meghan's father, Thomas Markle,
chose not to attend the wedding. Doria definitely was a proud mother.
Doria Ragland arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Earlier in the day, she escorted her daughter from their hotel to the royal wedding and was seen smiling and chatting with Meghan as they headed to the wedding.
Watch the adorable moments below: