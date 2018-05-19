Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Already Sketched For Brides Around The World To Replicate

Meghan's Givenchy dress, featured a classic silhouette with a bateau neckline and a long, full train, will likely be a favorite among brides this year. The three quarter sleeves provided a modern twist to the timeless and elegant look.

According to Kensington Palace's statement on Meghan's dress, the dress was created based on Meghan's love of elegant and timeless silhouettes.

"The pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist," the statement read.

PHOTOS: Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding