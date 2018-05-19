Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Already Sketched For Brides Around The World To Replicate

Meghan Markle's wedding dress is already going mainstream!
Luxury bridal designer Madeline Gardner of Madeline for Morilee sketched Meghan's wedding dress as she walked down the aisle on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor. And now the dress is officially ready to be worn by brides around the world.
Meghan's Givenchy dress, featured a classic silhouette with a bateau neckline and a long, full train, will likely be a favorite among brides this year. The three quarter sleeves provided a modern twist to the timeless and elegant look.
According to Kensington Palace's statement on Meghan's dress, the dress was created based on Meghan's love of elegant and timeless silhouettes.
"The pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist," the statement read.
PHOTOS: Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
"Following extensive research by Ms. Waight Keller in fabric mills throughout Europe, an exclusive double bonded silk cady was developed. Perfect for the round sculptural look required, the silk cady has a soft matt lustre whilst the bonding process and pure white colour chosen by Ms. Markle and Ms. Waight Keller bring a fresh modernity to the dress."
Gardner's sketches show off the sleek and modern touches of Meghan's dress and the expert seams, which will be flattering on any bride.
Check them out above!