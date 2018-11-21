Meghan McCain Writes Touching Post To Her Husband On Her First Wedding Anniversary

Meghan McCain is celebrating her first anniversary with a gushy post to her hubby, Ben Domenech!
The 34-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to share some wedding photos and reflect on one year of marital bliss!
"1 year tomorrow baby, I can't believe it's been a year," she wrote.
"My ride or die my day one. In the words of Johnny Cash – we fell into a burning ring of fire. My great love, my best friend, my true partner, my shelter from the storm. I would not have survived this last year without you. Thank you for always taking on the world beside me – Bonnie and Clyde forever. I love you with my entire heart."
The couple was married on Nov. 21 of last year in a gorgeous country-western ceremony in Sedona, AZ.
Meghan McCain and Senator John McCain attend the 100th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on May 3, 2014 (Getty Images)
Meghan's father, Senator John McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer in the summer of 2017, which caused her to move up her wedding date so he could attend, People reports. Thankfully, her dad was able to attend and was a very integral part of their special day.
"The View" co-host has had a difficult couple of months following her father's passing on Aug. 25 of this year, but she told People that she "felt really blessed" that her father could see her walk down the aisle.
Happy anniversary you two!