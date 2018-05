Meghan Trainor just released two new songs: "Let You Be Right" and "Can’t Dance."

The two new songs come off her upcoming third album, which is set to drop later this year. The up-temp and sassy songs are definitely going to get you toe-tapping. The songs come after Meghan's hit single, "No Excuses," which has been climbing the charts.

Check out Meghan's two new songs below!